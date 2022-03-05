MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $11,067,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 571,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 471,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter.

QQQJ stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $36.24.

