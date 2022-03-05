MML Investors Services LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Leidos by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Leidos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Leidos stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.83. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $108.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

