MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 85.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 372.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 50,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 51.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

