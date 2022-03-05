MML Investors Services LLC Invests $314,000 in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 43.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 57.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $57.16 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

