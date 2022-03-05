MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Switch by 4,985.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Switch by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Switch by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,497,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,103 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,364,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Switch by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $27.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 161.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

