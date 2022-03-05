Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,360.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE:TAP opened at $50.87 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.