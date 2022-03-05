Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 4,518 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.