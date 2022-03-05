Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Reaches $3.72 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $15,537.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

