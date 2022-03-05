Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 288.13 ($3.87).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.16) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.49) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.69) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.49) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

LON:MONY opened at GBX 191.90 ($2.57) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.60 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 51,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($133,241.27).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

