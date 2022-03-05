MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $381.67, but opened at $368.00. MongoDB shares last traded at $348.47, with a volume of 22,046 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total value of $5,325,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,530 shares of company stock worth $77,572,439 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

