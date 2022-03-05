Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after acquiring an additional 696,849 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,874,551 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

