Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $51.05 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,782 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 424,285 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.86. 32,356,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,118,945. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $226.46 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

