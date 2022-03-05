Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 42,198 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

NYSE BA traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,076,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.56. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $178.97 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

