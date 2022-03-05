Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 47,472 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,472 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.10. 1,741,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,636. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 220.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

