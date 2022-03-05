Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 2,300 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283,547 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 342,582 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 339,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 124,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

