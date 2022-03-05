Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Atrion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Atrion in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atrion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Atrion in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Atrion by 120.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $724.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $695.70. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $579.96 and a 1-year high of $805.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Atrion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.