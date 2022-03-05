Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 395,000 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Upwork at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. TheStreet cut Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

