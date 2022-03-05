Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $388,000 in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Amyris by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Amyris by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Amyris by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRS opened at $4.60 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

