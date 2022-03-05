Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 266.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,597,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,322,000 after purchasing an additional 741,751 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 443.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 652,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. upped their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

