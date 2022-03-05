Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

