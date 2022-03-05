Morgan Stanley Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 325,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,750,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.25% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000.
ILCB stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.54.
