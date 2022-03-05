Morgan Stanley Boosts Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 120

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.61) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.31.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

