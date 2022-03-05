Morgan Stanley Buys 62,489 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of TriNet Group worth $20,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TriNet Group by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $39,317.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $1,883,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,065 shares of company stock worth $4,387,375. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

