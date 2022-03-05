Morgan Stanley Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $460.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $535.00 to $460.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $488.88.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $413.71 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.25 and a 200-day moving average of $491.04.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

