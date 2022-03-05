Morgan Stanley Has $19.37 Million Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Denali Therapeutics worth $19,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after purchasing an additional 90,373 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,304,000 after purchasing an additional 498,740 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $48,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,636 shares of company stock worth $3,280,357. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

