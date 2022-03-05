Morgan Stanley Lowers Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target to $2.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

BHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

