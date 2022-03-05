Morgan Stanley Lowers Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $78.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

O has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

O opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average is $69.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Realty Income by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

