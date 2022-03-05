Morgan Stanley Raises Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $37.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $844.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.34. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,560 shares of company stock worth $411,094. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

