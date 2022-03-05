Morgan Stanley Sells 1,705 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $19,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.61.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.