Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $505,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after buying an additional 542,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after acquiring an additional 377,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 968,566 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after acquiring an additional 500,843 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

NYSE FSK opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

