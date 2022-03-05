Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $895,000 Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMN opened at $104.61 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.88.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

