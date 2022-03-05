Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AppFolio by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $114.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,816.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.30. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $150.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APPF. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

