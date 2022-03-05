Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells $142,775.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.
Mueller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.
