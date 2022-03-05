Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells $142,775.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

