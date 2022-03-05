Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.1% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $224.10. 3,995,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,047. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $167.05 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

