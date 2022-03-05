Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 347.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 334,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,013. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.64. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.55 and a 1-year high of $114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

