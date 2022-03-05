Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 217 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. 300,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,446. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

