Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3,774.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Corteva by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTVA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,847,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,873. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

