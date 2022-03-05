MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Down 42.1% in February

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MV Oil Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of NYSE MVO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 125,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,350. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $12.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

