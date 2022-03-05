Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.10 Million

Brokerages expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) to announce $77.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.97 million and the lowest is $59.70 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $278.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.35 million to $395.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $494.39 million, with estimates ranging from $383.00 million to $658.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,308. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.76.

In other news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

