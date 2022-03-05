NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.49) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 350 ($4.70) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 307.50 ($4.13).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

LON:NWG opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.73. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.75 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.46). The company has a market cap of £22.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

About NatWest Group (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.