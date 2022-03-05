nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Short Interest Update

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NDVN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.16. 36,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,697. nDivision has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

nDivision Company Profile (Get Rating)

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

