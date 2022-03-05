Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $332,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,928 shares of company stock worth $5,990,422.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.