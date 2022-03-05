Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ NEON opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEON. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neonode in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Neonode in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Neonode by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

