Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.49. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.45.
About Neovasc (Get Rating)
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
