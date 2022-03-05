Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.49. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neovasc by 60.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc (Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.