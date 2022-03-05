NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.210-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.070-$5.170 EPS.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.61.

NTAP stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $2,517,265. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

