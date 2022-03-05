Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 80,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,844. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $13.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

