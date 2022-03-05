New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $54.82 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.