New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $204.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.00 million and the highest is $205.50 million. New Relic posted sales of $172.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $785.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $783.70 million to $786.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $928.65 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $940.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $5,829,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEWR opened at $61.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.04. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

