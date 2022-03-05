News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of News Corporation have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company continued with its impressive performance in second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only grew year over year but also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed strength primarily across Digital Real Estate Services, Dow Jones and Book Publishing segments. A surge in profitability was noticed in the News Media segment due to a revival in the advertising market. Meanwhile, Foxtel’s total streaming subscribers grew substantially. Management also remained optimistic about its acquisitions of the OPIS and Base Chemicals businesses that are likely to enhance Dow Jones’ information services business. However, it expects REA growth rates to slow in the second half as it cycled strong prior period listing volumes.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. News has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that News will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,195,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,317,000 after acquiring an additional 163,380 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,808,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,752,000 after acquiring an additional 874,243 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,958 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 110,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,101,000 after acquiring an additional 435,508 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

