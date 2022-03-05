NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 7,038 ($94.43) target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($107.34) to GBX 8,150 ($109.35) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7,594.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $82.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.07. NEXT has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.